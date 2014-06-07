CLOSE
Entertainment News
The Funeral Service Of Dr. Maya Angelou [LIVE STREAM]

uptown-maya-angelou-national-book-foundation-award

 

The live streaming of the funeral services for Dr. Maya Angelou that are taking place at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC can be viewed below.

 

 

 

Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes

Legendary poet, author, activist and musician Maya Angelou was born on April 4, 1928. In honor of her great life, we are taking a look at some of her best quotes. Didn’t know Maya Angelou was a musician? Listen to her song “Run Joe” here.

The Funeral Service Of Dr. Maya Angelou [LIVE STREAM]

