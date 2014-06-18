Gary With Da Tea‘s Colour of the Day is Mars! On the high end you say “Mars,” and on the low end you say “Red” Listen to Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE at 7:30 a.m. & 8:30 a.m. EST to hear his colours each day!

Colour Of The Day: Mars [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com