DJ Drama Discusses New Album, Lil Boosie & Meek Mill Projects [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Backstage

DJ Drama is a man that wears many hats. In addition to having his own radio show on Hot 107.9, Drama also serves as an A&R for Atlantic Records. Paigion caught up with Drama backstage at Birthday Bash 19 after he smashed the stage with Wiz Khalifa, Jeezy and Young Dro.

Drama talked about his own forthcoming album, Quality Street Music Volume 2, as well as his work on upcoming projects from Lil Boosie, Meek Mill and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the exclusive interview below!

411 Pain Presents Birthday Bash Exclusive Interview with DJ Drama:

