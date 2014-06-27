Jamie Foxx, Dwyane Wade And More Raise Money For Florida Youth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On June 19th Miami’s own DJ Irie hosted his 10th Annual Irie Weekend to benefit the Irie Foundation (www.iriefoundation.org). The festivities spanned over three days and welcomed guests to the first ever Irie Weekend Hotel at the National in Miami Beach.

On Thursday afternoon, #IWX began with a youth workshop at the Miami Beach Golf Club where 40 children participated in the FORE Life Golf Clinic. Weekend co-host, Jamie Foxx attended the clinic to meet with kids and also learn a few pointers of his own in preparation for the next day’s anchor golf event. Thursday evening kicked off the weekend with a Welcome Reception presented by Hublot featuring a live and silent auction and concert by Ma$e at the Irie Weekend Hotel.

“When I first started this event a couple of years ago it was just me and the homies out on the golf course and to see what’s grown to it really just blows me away,” Irie told TheUrbanDaily.com.

On Friday, over 150 golfers including Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Kevin Dillon, Shawn Marion, Omar Benson Miller and Jason Taylor teed off for a “party on the course” at the Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Cadillac. The holes were set up with an array of sponsor activations, Premier Beverage bars, DJ booths and even a pop up basketball hoop for those needing a change of pace on the green. PGA Pro Rickie Fowler also gave some extra pointers to Jamie Foxx who was working on perfecting his stance and swing. For those escaping the summer sun, Beats Music kept guests cool and entertained with the first ever Beats Box VIP Experience, a 3,200 square foot tent complete with top shelf cocktails, food by Jimmy Johns, an American Airlines executive lounge and Keurig coffee stand.

The surprises continued Friday night, as Irie and E! News anchor Terrence Jenkins, hosted a “Think Like A Man Too” movie release party presented by Beck’s at Liv Nightclub in the Fontainebleau. Close friend and fellow S.K.A.M. artist DJ Nick Cannon performed a guest set just before Puff Daddy jumped on the stage to perform an impromptu concert as Irie mc-ed.

The Saturday itinerary began with a BBQ Beach Bash at the Irie Weekend Hotel, followed by the highly anticipated Celeb Bowl at Lucky Strike Lanes. Kids from the Irie Foundation joined in on the action and had the opportunity to bowl with celebrities they’ve only seen on the court, field or big screen. Bringing the weekend to an end, E11even Miami was the spot for the closing celebration, which also doubled as DJ Irie’s birthday party with performances by Jermaine Dupri and Jamie Foxx while Puff Daddy and Floyd Mayweather toasted the birthday boy from their VIP tables.

Check out exclusive video from TheUrbanDaily.com and photos from the weekend!

Irie Weekend 2014 11 photos Launch gallery Irie Weekend 2014 1. Chris Bosh, Chewie and DJ Irie 1 of 11 2. DJ Irie and Dwyane Wade 2 of 11 3. DJ Irie Terrence Jenkins Nick Cannon 3 of 11 4. Mase, Dascha Polanco, Dj Irie 4 of 11 5. DJ Irie and Friends 5 of 11 6. Jamie Foxx, DJ Irie and Dwyane Wade 6 of 11 7. Jamie Foxx 7 of 11 8. Kenny Hamilton, Cedric Gervais, DJ-Irie, Terrence Jenkins 8 of 11 9. Kevin Dillon 9 of 11 10. DJ Irie 10 of 11 11. Puff Daddy DJ Irie Nick Cannon 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Irie Weekend 2014 Irie Weekend 2014

