What DJ Drama Thinks About Blue Ivy’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Everyone has an opinion about Blue Ivy‘s hair, and the lack of effort put in by her mother Beyonce. Even DJ Drama told “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at Birthday Bash 19 what he thought. Watch this exclusive video below to hear what he had to say about Blue’s uncombed hair!

Follow @RickeySmiley

In addition, Gary With Da Tea gets advice from Drama on how to break into the rap game. Who else better but the mix tape king himself to help him out. Find out what tips he had for Gary in this exclusive interview!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities!

RELATED: DJ Drama Brings Out Trinidad James [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS & VIDEO]

RELATED: DJ Drama: I’m Trying To Get Ice Cube To Do A Gangsta Grillz!

RELATED: DJ Drama Feat. Chris Brown & J. Cole “Undercover”

RELATED: DJ Drama Feat. Talia Coles & Wale “Never See You Again”

RELATED: Listen To Young Jeezy & DJ Drama “The Real Is Back” Mixtape

Your browser does not support iframes.

OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS] 40 photos Launch gallery OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS] 1. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 1 of 40 2. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 2 of 40 3. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 3 of 40 4. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 4 of 40 5. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 5 of 40 6. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 6 of 40 7. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 7 of 40 8. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 8 of 40 9. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 9 of 40 10. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 10 of 40 11. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 11 of 40 12. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 12 of 40 13. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 13 of 40 14. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 14 of 40 15. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 15 of 40 16. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 16 of 40 17. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 17 of 40 18. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 18 of 40 19. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 19 of 40 20. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 20 of 40 21. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 21 of 40 22. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 22 of 40 23. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 23 of 40 24. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 24 of 40 25. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 25 of 40 26. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 26 of 40 27. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 27 of 40 28. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 28 of 40 29. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 29 of 40 30. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 30 of 40 31. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 31 of 40 32. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 32 of 40 33. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 33 of 40 34. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 34 of 40 35. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 35 of 40 36. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 36 of 40 37. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 37 of 40 38. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 38 of 40 39. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 39 of 40 40. OMG Booth Backstage at #BirthdayBash19 Source: 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS] OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What DJ Drama Thinks About Blue Ivy’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com