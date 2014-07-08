CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

What DJ Drama Thinks About Blue Ivy’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

DJ Drama

Everyone has an opinion about Blue Ivy‘s hair, and the lack of effort put in by her mother Beyonce. Even DJ Drama told  “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at Birthday Bash 19 what he thought. Watch this exclusive video below to hear what he had to say about Blue’s uncombed hair!

In addition,  Gary With Da Tea gets advice from Drama on how to break into the rap game. Who else better but the mix tape king himself to help him out. Find out what tips he had for Gary in this exclusive interview!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities!

RELATED: DJ Drama Brings Out Trinidad James [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS & VIDEO]

RELATED: DJ Drama: I’m Trying To Get Ice Cube To Do A Gangsta Grillz!

RELATED: DJ Drama Feat. Chris Brown & J. Cole “Undercover”

RELATED: DJ Drama Feat. Talia Coles & Wale “Never See You Again”

RELATED: Listen To Young Jeezy & DJ Drama “The Real Is Back” Mixtape

OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS]

OMG Booth: Backstage at Birthday Bash 19 [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What DJ Drama Thinks About Blue Ivy’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce Blue Ivy , Birthday Bash 19 , Blue Ivy , Blue Ivy's hair , Dj Drama , DJ Drama Blue Ivy , DJ Drama Blue Ivy's hair , Gary With Da Tea

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close