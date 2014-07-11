Be As Healthy As A Vegetarian…Without Giving Up Meat

No, not all vegetarians are healthy, just like not all meat-lovers are a steak knife away from a heart attack. However, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, there are definitely advantages to vegetarianism, such as limited risks of:

Heart disease

Colorectal, ovarian, and breast cancers

Diabetes

Obesity

Hypertension

Why? A healthy vegetarian diet is typically lower in fat and higher in fiber. In addition, a meat-free approach to eating often leads to particularly healthful behaviors that result in a more functional and fitter body.

This said, there are actually a few ways that you can reap the health benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle without actually giving up that steak. Or the bacon. Or the…you get the idea.

Spice Your Plate Up

Spices and herbs can be your body’s best friend. Why? They’re an ideal way to add flavor to dishes with no additional fat and calories. By varying your spices, you can turn a so-so dish into one that’s so unique and so flavorful that you’ll actually be excited to eat the healthy stuff on your plate. Even the broccoli.

Many spices and herbs also have nutritional value, such as fennel seeds, which aid in digestion, and ginger, which has significant anti-inflammatory properties.

Plants Have Protein, Too

Again, you don’t have to give up meat. But, why not try plant-based proteins, too, such as beans – they not only are high in fiber and protein, but they’re also great sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support a healthy body.

