The Real Effects Of Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.06.14
We all know breast cancer is a struggle for women diagnosed, especially Black women. But a lot of us don’t know the real effects. A former employee of Rickey Smiley who is battling breast cancer joins the show to discuss the challenges she faces. Listen to the audio player to hear the things most people don’t talk about when it comes to how this disease can change your life.

PART I:

PART II:

