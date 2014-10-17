CLOSE
Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole & K.Michelle Will Tour Together, Lil' Wayne Calls Out His Baby Mamas? & More

K. Michelle And Keyshia Cole Plan A Tour Together 

Who knew that K.Michelle and Keyshia Cole were planning a tour together? “The Rebellious Soul” singer and reality show star wished Keyshia a happy birthday and broke the news that that the two were hitting the road in January 2015. Official dates haven’t been released yet, but, instead of serving a thirst trap for the ladies, like Chris Brown and Trey Songz’ double tour, K. says their tour will “give the ladies a real experience.”

Now, you know K. Michelle is not one to hold back on feelings about former friends and Keyshia doesn’t hold back on expressing heartbreak and her own love issues in her music. So, we think this tour will have the ladies spilling all the tea and coaxing all the broken hearts! Black Twitter has already gone in with jokes about the news.

