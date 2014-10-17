K. Michelle And Keyshia Cole Plan A Tour Together

Who knew that K.Michelle and Keyshia Cole were planning a tour together? “The Rebellious Soul” singer and reality show star wished Keyshia a happy birthday and broke the news that that the two were hitting the road in January 2015. Official dates haven’t been released yet, but, instead of serving a thirst trap for the ladies, like Chris Brown and Trey Songz’ double tour, K. says their tour will “give the ladies a real experience.”

Happy Birthday to the beautiful @keyshiacole. Can’t wait to hit the road with u in Jan and give the ladies a REAL experience! Enjoy your day — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) October 15, 2014

Now, you know K. Michelle is not one to hold back on feelings about former friends and Keyshia doesn’t hold back on expressing heartbreak and her own love issues in her music. So, we think this tour will have the ladies spilling all the tea and coaxing all the broken hearts! Black Twitter has already gone in with jokes about the news.

The “Made up middle name on facebook” tour RT @RapUp: K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole are teaming up for a joint tour pic.twitter.com/uXsXGIU7wZ — Desus (@desusnice) October 16, 2014

The “Friend Of The Court” Tour RT @RapUp: K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole teaming up. Tour in 2015 http://t.co/Z1DUxUm0i8 pic.twitter.com/s03Ci6xLEb” — Dustin Ross (@DustinRossSaid) October 16, 2014

Keyshia Cole and K. Michelle touring together. Gonna be a lot of instagram dresses in the crowd. — Xavier D’Leau (@TheXDExperience) October 16, 2014

AM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole & K.Michelle Will Tour Together, Lil' Wayne Calls Out His Baby Mamas? & More

Jade Earle Posted October 17, 2014

