The Best Way To Quit Smoking [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 10.29.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

5 Reasons Why Rihanna Smoking Weed Might Not Be So Bad Afterall... (thumbnail)

A lot of people are really addicted to cigarettes. Although they want to quit smoking, they feel like they can’t. Listen to the audio player to hear  Dr. Collier discuss the best methods to quit smoking for good!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: LHHATL’s Althea Suing Joseline Hernandez For Smoking Crack Before Epic Brawl [VIDEO]

RELATED: Joe Budden Explains How Smoking Gave Him His Most Unique Feature [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Not Having These Can Be As Bad As Smoking A Pack A Day

Part I: 

Part II:

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Best Way To Quit Smoking [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Dr. Collier , health and wellness , how to quit smoking , smoking

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close