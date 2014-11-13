Best Way To Protect Yourself On Black Friday

According to the Huffington Post. One way to protect yourself from unauthorized charges during the holidays. Is to use your CREDIT card and not your debit card. You can still be hacked. But, If you use your debit card. And something happens. There’s access to real money from your checking account. That could take two weeks for you to get your cash back. A credit card is like a plastic loan. You can dispute charges before you pay them. Instead of fighting trying to get your money returned with a debit card.

