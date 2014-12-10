“Hollywood Divas” Exec. Producer Carlos King On The Drama To Expect On The Reunion! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Who else better to dish on “Hollywood Divas” tea than executive producer, Carlos King. Carlos joins us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss all the drama that went down on the reunion show. Listen to our hilarious conversation with Carlos to hear him reveal some of the juicy parts of the reunion show he’s hosting tonight that you don’t want to miss in this exclusive interview!

