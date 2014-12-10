“Hollywood Divas” Exec. Producer Carlos King On The Drama To Expect On The Reunion! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 12.10.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Who else better to dish on “Hollywood Divas” tea than executive producer, Carlos King. Carlos joins us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss all the drama that went down on the reunion show. Listen to our hilarious conversation with Carlos to hear him reveal some of the juicy parts of the reunion show he’s hosting tonight that you don’t want to miss in this exclusive interview!

Click here for more interviews and tune in 6-10 a.m. EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: “Hollywood Divas” Star Paula Jai Parker Reveals She Homeless [VIDEO]

RELATED: Who Are The Hollywood Divas?

RELATED: Why This “R&B Divas LA” Cast Member May Be Fired [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Who Are The Hollywood Divas?

12 photos Launch gallery

Who Are The Hollywood Divas?

Continue reading Who Are The Hollywood Divas?

Who Are The Hollywood Divas?

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

“Hollywood Divas” Exec. Producer Carlos King On The Drama To Expect On The Reunion! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Carlos King , Hollywood Divas , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close