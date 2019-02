Each and every year hip-hop can count on one of the more potent MC’s to deliver whenever his number is called.

The artist formerly known as “Mad” Skillz is dropping his yearly re-cap of the major events of “2014” in his rap-up”.

Take a listen below.

Skillz Takes On Everything From Donald Sterling to Ferguson On His “2014” Rap-Up [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted December 31, 2014

