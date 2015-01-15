CLOSE
Young Dolph Talks “Preach” Remix with The Durtty Boyz [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dolph

Young Dolph stopped by Hot 107.9 and The Durtty Boyz show to debut his remix to his street hit “Preach” featuring Rick Ross and Young Jeezy. Young Dolph also spoke about the complex lyrics on the remix and told us to look out for the official video to the remix soon.

Watch the exclusive:

