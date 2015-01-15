Young Dolph Talks “Preach” Remix with The Durtty Boyz [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dolph stopped by Hot 107.9 and The Durtty Boyz show to debut his remix to his street hit “Preach” featuring Rick Ross and Young Jeezy. Young Dolph also spoke about the complex lyrics on the remix and told us to look out for the official video to the remix soon.

Follow @hot1079atl

Watch the exclusive:

RELATED:

First Lesson At 2 Chainz’s The Real University – “Trap House Stalkin” ft. Young Dolph [MUSIC]

Rick Ross ft. Lil Boosie “Nickel Rock” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Young Jeezy Talks “Seen It All,” YG & Being A Boss [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross ft. Yo Gotti, Project Pat, Juicy J, MJG & Young Dolph – “Elvis Presley Blvd” (Remix) [MUSIC]