A 10-Year-Old Kanye West Honors MLK

A video of a young Kanye West reciting a Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired poem in school has been making its rounds on the internet for years. However, it has picked up circulation his wife Kim Kardashian tweeted the clip on Tuesday (January 20).

“I wish I posted this yesterday,” Kardashian said, alluding to Martin Luther King Day. “How cute is my baby?”

In the video, a young West is heard reciting a poem that he presumably wrote.

“A man who fought for freedom,” he says. “A man who fought for equality. Those who were against him were too blind to see.”

Watch the short clip of Kanye West’s MLK-inspired poem below.

