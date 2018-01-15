Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A 10-Year-Old Kanye West Honors MLK

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

kanye-west-getty

A video of a young Kanye West reciting a Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired poem in school has been making its rounds on the internet for years. However, it has picked up circulation his wife Kim Kardashian tweeted the clip on Tuesday (January 20).

“I wish I posted this yesterday,” Kardashian said, alluding to Martin Luther King Day. “How cute is my baby?”

In the video, a young West is heard reciting a poem that he presumably wrote.

“A man who fought for freedom,” he says. “A man who fought for equality. Those who were against him were too blind to see.”

Watch the short clip of Kanye West’s MLK-inspired poem below.

Kanye West , Martin Luther King

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest