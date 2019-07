Chris Brown and Tyga took the stage at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night to perform their new track, “Ayo.” The duo’s new album, Fan of a Fan: The Album, is set to drop on February 24, and the two kicked off their “Between the Sheets” tour with Trey Songz last week.

Check out their Tonight Show performance, backed by The Roots.

Chris Brown & Tyga Perform “Ayo” on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

