So Beautiful
FAB OR FUG: Tia Mowry Flashes Us With Fabulousness & It’s Slightly Amazing [POLL]

Tia Mowry at Premiere of Focus

Getty Images

Talk about making a statement! Tia Mowry arrived at the premiere for Will Smith’s new film, “Focus” wearing a black Balmain blazer, a sheer dress by Stone Cold Fox with a NOE Undergarments bodysuit and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Tia Mowry at Premiere of Focus

Getty Images

For added shock value, Tia ditched the pants for this appearance. I’m literally still staring at these pictures in awe. The 36-year-old “Instant Mom” actress looks phenomenal. This look is giving the right amount of sultry sexy vixen without crossing the lines into thot territory. You beauties know, no one really wants to go there.

What’s even more amazing is that this lace dress costs $415, a steal compared to the other popular high-end designer versions.

Tia Mowry at Premiere of Focus

Getty Images

This is a really bold look for the mother of one adorable little guy. Even though I predict that the Internet will blast Tia for basically coming out naked, I love it. I’m all here for these kinds of fearless appearances.

But you beauties know what I really want to know. Is this fab or fug? VOTE below.

 

FAB OR FUG: Tia Mowry Flashes Us With Fabulousness & It’s Slightly Amazing [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

fab or fug , tia mowry

