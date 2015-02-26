FAB OR FUG: Tia Mowry Flashes Us With Fabulousness & It’s Slightly Amazing [POLL]

Talk about making a statement! Tia Mowry arrived at the premiere for Will Smith’s new film, “Focus” wearing a black Balmain blazer, a sheer dress by Stone Cold Fox with a NOE Undergarments bodysuit and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

For added shock value, Tia ditched the pants for this appearance. I’m literally still staring at these pictures in awe. The 36-year-old “Instant Mom” actress looks phenomenal. This look is giving the right amount of sultry sexy vixen without crossing the lines into thot territory. You beauties know, no one really wants to go there.

What’s even more amazing is that this lace dress costs $415, a steal compared to the other popular high-end designer versions.

This is a really bold look for the mother of one adorable little guy. Even though I predict that the Internet will blast Tia for basically coming out naked, I love it. I’m all here for these kinds of fearless appearances.

