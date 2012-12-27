CLOSE
Is The Food Network Racist For Their Fried Chicken Kwanzaa Recipe?

Oh, this is a tough one. Black people, we love fried chicken but when others put it in our face that we do…

So the Food Network wanted to continue their streak of tasty holiday recipes. Since we are now celebrating Kwanzaa, what better way to do that than fried chicken, right?

Well, they did, and it caused a bit of an uproar — in white people. Check out the rest of the tweets on Buzzfeed.

