Has Jamie Foxx Been Dating Katie Holmes For A Year?

Rumors are swirling around Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. The two are being romantically linked and it seems People may have sources to back this notion.

According to those sources, Holmes and Foxx have been together for a year, though, they say, it’s not a “serious” relationship.

“This is not some intense romance,” one of those sources told People. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn.”

The source added that the two are not in a rush to make any commitment beyond what they have.

Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012. Foxx and Holmes have been rumored to be dating since at least 2013. Cruise and Foxx worked together on Collateral.

andreswrites Posted March 17, 2015

