The world will not let Iggy Azalea live! According to Headkrack, she came under fire again for a small cameo in “Furious 7.” Listen to the audio player to hear why people are saying she completely ruined the film in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click here for more in hip-hop news and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: The Confession Iggy Azalea Finally Made [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: How Snoop Dogg’s Comments About Iggy Azalea Came Back To Haunt Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: The Ridiculous Thing Iggy Azalea Said About Her “Haters” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals
Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals
1. Tyson Beckford1 of 5
2. Iggy Azaela2 of 5
3. Montana Fishburne3 of 5
4. Kendra Wilkinson4 of 5
5. Mimi Faust & Nikko Smith5 of 5
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Did Iggy Azalea Bring Down “Furious 7″? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com