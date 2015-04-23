WorldBookDay: 9 Of The Best Hip-Hop Memoirs For Your Reading List

Despite the glimpses into celebrity life we get on a daily basis thanks to social media, nothing beats getting an in-depth story straight from the source. In honor of World Book Day, add nine of the best music must-reads to your Kindle roster.

Common delves into his childhood, and how growing up without knowing his father shaped him into the man he is today. And with a foreword by Maya Angelou, how can you pass it up?

Keep the Faith – Faith Evans

Evans set the record straight on what it was really like to be married to Biggie.

Confessions of a Video Vixen – Karrine Steffans

Confessions might be the tell-all blueprint, and Steffans doesn’t have any problem with naming names. The video vixen gets personal with her detailed sexcapades with A-list rappers, but she makes sure to let readers know the spotlight isn’t always bright.

Decoded – Jay Z

This isn’t your usual memoir. Jay Z, the original Rap Genius, literally decoded his lyrics and related them back to his life.

Glow: The Autobiography of Rick James – Rick James

In his memoir, you’ll read everything crazy you thought you knew about him over the years. Hearing it all in his own words makes it 100 times better.

Only Questlove can make a science reference cool. The Roots drummer talks how growing up in West Philadelphia shaped him into the musical genius he’s become. He also gives his thoughts on the state of hip-hop today.

Miles: The Autobiography – Miles Davis

Told by the jazz great himself, Davis is completely open and honest about his entire life in this autobiography, including his drug addiction and many love affairs.

The Tao of Wu – The RZA

In The Tao of Wu, RZA clues us in on how he reached spiritual enlightenment and gives us the lessons he’s learned throughout his life.

Okay, so this isn’t a memoir, but it’s a must read for any hip-hop head. In Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Chang shows us and breaks down hip-hop’s roots, right from the start.

