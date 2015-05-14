Jasmine Simpkins and Ashley Sean Thomas are here to dish on this year’s best (and worst) looks from the 2015 Met Gala. Stars all across the industry were out struttin’ their stuff on the red carpet in the latest designs, but there were only a few who really rocked it. Ashley’s favorites were King Bey’s notorious sheer gown, Rihanna’s golden cape and Sarah Jessica Parker’s custom-made H&M dress. Watch the video to see these gorgeous looks for yourself!

You Betta Work: The Top 5 Looks At This Year’s Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com