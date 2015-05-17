RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Kid Ink & Melanie Fiona Perform On “SKEE TV,” G4 Boyz & OG Maco Team Up On “Alexander Wang,” & MORE!

G4 Boyz enlisted OG Maco for their latest single “Alexander Wang.” This track will be appearing on their forthcoming album Control Your Jealousy, which is slated for a Summer release. Stream the track here. [Soundcloud]

B.o.B let his fans know exactly how he feels on his latest track “That’s How You Feel.” Listen to the track here. [Miss Info]

Posted May 17, 2015

