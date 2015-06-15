Rachel Zoledal To Appear On ‘Today’ Show Tomorrow

That was quick! After stepping down as president from the Spokane NAACP chapter, Rachel Zoledal will appear on NBC’s Today Show tomorrow (June 16) to give her side of the story of pretending to be black for years.

The news show made the announcement via its Twitter account.

Tomorrow On TODAY: Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader accused of misrepresenting her race speaks out exclusively pic.twitter.com/o2LqzgSv7T — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2015

Zoledal made waves after her parents outed her for being white. She will also be on NBC Nightly News, according to The Wrap.

