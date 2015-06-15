CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Rachel Zoledal To Appear On ‘Today’ Show Tomorrow

0 reads
Leave a comment
‘Black’ Washington State NAACP Leader Is Really White, Parents Say

Source: @KREMTaylor / NewsOne/Twitter

That was quick! After stepping down as president from the Spokane NAACP chapter, Rachel Zoledal will appear on NBC’s Today Show tomorrow (June 16) to give her side of the story of pretending to be black for years.

The news show made the announcement via its Twitter account.

Zoledal made waves after her parents outed her for being white. She will also be on NBC Nightly News, according to The Wrap.

We’ll keep you updated on the story.

 

Rachel Zoledal To Appear On ‘Today’ Show Tomorrow was originally published on theurbandaily.com

NAACP , rachel zoledal , today show

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close