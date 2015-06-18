CLOSE
NEWS ROUNDUP: KKK Among 19 Hate Groups In South Carolina…AND MORE

The massacre that took place Wednesday evening at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina was reminiscent of what African-Americans went through during the Civil Rights Movement. The incident, which is being deemed a hate crime, brought attention to hate groups that exist within the area. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 17 hate groups in South Carolina, including two related to the Ku Klux Klan and four that are labeled as “White nationalist” organizations. One of the organization’s websites blatantly bears the words “If you call us racists, our response will be ‘So what?’.” South Carolina is one of five states that doesn’t have a law against hate crimes. Read more.

Record Number of People Displaced Around the World

According to a new report, the number of people who have been displaced by global issues has reached a record high. The study, conducted by the UN, revealed that nearly 60 million people were displaced due to conflict, war, and prosecution last year. “The drama is that if people think that humanitarians can clean up the mess. It’s no longer possible. We have no capacities to pick up the pieces,” said UNHCR head Antonio Guterres. “More and more people are suffering, and unfortunately for many of them there is no chance to support them.” Read more.

NC Republicans Elect First Black Leader

The North Carolina Republican Party recently made history by announcing its first Black leader. Hasan Harnett was named the new chairman of the group and will take over Claude Pope’s position. Harnett served as the campaign manager for GOP congressional candidate Vince Coakley last year. His goal is to make the Republican Party more alluring to African-Americans. “If you can raise money in that district, you can raise money anywhere,” he said in a statement. “We need a bold, reinvigorated Republican Party who listens to the grass roots. Together we will win in 2016 because teamwork makes the dream work.” Read more.

