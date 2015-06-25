CLOSE
Assault, Battery, & More: Court-Appointed Lawyer Files Suit Against Nick Gordon On Bobbi Kristina’s Behalf

'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

UPDATE: 1:44 P.M. EST:

According to new reports, Bobbi Kristina is “expected to die soon,” so prosecutors’ case against Nick Gordon has turned into a “full-blown murder investigation.”

TMZ says of the case:

Prosecutors have amped up interest in the Bobbi Kristina case, because it appears she’s about to die and it would turn the case into a full-blown murder investigation … with her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, as a person of interest.

The family’s decision to take Bobbi Kristina off life support signals that Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter is about to pass, and the D.A. has already taken notice.

The Fulton County D.A. tells TMZ, “In view of the new circumstances regarding the health status of Bobbi Kristina Brown, we will be reviewing the case with greater interest.”

We will continue to keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Bobbi Kristina narrative just gets crazier and crazier as time goes on…

After being found unresponsive in her home at the beginning of the year, the 22-year-old’s health has continued to deteriorate and she is now being moved into hospice care. To make matters worse, her family is still going at each others’ throats. Add in the Nick Gordon boyfriend dynamic, and we pretty much have a full-blown soap opera on our hands. Most recently, a lawsuit has been filed against Nick on Bobbi Kristina’s behalf, the court-appointed representative claiming her partner “took money from her and abused her physically and emotionally.”

Yahoo News reports the details:

(Court appointed lawyer) Bedilia Hargrove filed a lawsuit against Gordon Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court. The complaint says Gordon routinely transferred large amounts of money from Brown’s accounts to his without Brown’s permission.

The complaint also accused Gordon of misrepresenting his relationship with Brown, being violent toward her and taking more than $11,000 from her account after she was found face down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta townhome.

Nick Gordon is being accused of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unjust enrichment, and conversion. In the same case, he’s also sued for $10 million in damages.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Yahoo News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Assault, Battery, & More: Court-Appointed Lawyer Files Suit Against Nick Gordon On Bobbi Kristina’s Behalf was originally published on globalgrind.com

