NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about. Today’s list includes:

For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.

NewsOne Top 5: Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare Subsidies…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Kenon White Posted June 25, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: