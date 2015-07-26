CLOSE
If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Fire Breaks Out At Cosmopolitan Hotel In Vegas, Small Plane Crashes In Tokyo Suburb, & MORE!

A fire broke out at the Cosmopolitan Hotel rooftop pool on the Las Vegas Strip this past Saturday. “The entire pool area was consumed by flames sending guests scurrying for safety,” TMZ reports. One person has been reported as injured.   [TMZ]

A small plane has crashed into a suburban Tokyo neighborhood, killing 3 people while setting neighboring buildings and cars on fire. The plane crashed moments after departing from a nearby airfield. [CNN]

2016 Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton is denying all claims that she sent out classified information on a private email server, while serving as Secretary of State. The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into her possible mishandling of emails.  [NBC News]

The National Archives has released nearly 400 never-before-seen photos of the Bush administration’s activities during the 9/11 attacks. Some of the photos include former Vice President Dick Cheney watching the attacks on a TV in his office. Click here to see them for yourself. [CNN]

