Safaree Disses Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill On “Lifeline” (NEW MUSIC)

Safaree Samuels decided to tag himself into Meek Mill and Drake‘s beef, but in the midst of his attempt to diss ex Nicki Minaj‘s new man, he sort of just dissed himself.

SB Stunts is super hype on his new track “Lifeline” and he’s got a lot to say – but it’s just not as clever as we expected it to be, especially since he claimed he’s written for Nicki throughout her career and, on his latest offering, maintained that it’s his bars on The Pinkprint album.

He reiterates that Nicki cheated, calls Meek Mill “gorilla face,” and uses Drake to trivialize the Philly rapper’s career – while kind of belittling his own in the process:

“You dream about Drake numbers in your nightmares, but ya hatin’ on me and my little career? No matter what you buy, n*gga I’ll be right there. I’m in the back of her mind like a new n*gga!”

If we’re fair, Meek put Safaree on blast for twerking, so there is a reason that “Lifeline” happened.

But did it really have to be this? Listen to the entire song up above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

