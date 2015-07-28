CLOSE
Entertainment News
Stan Lee Talks Michael B. Jordan As The Human Torch

The World Premiere Of Marvel's 'Ant-Man' - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Comic book legend and writer Stan Lee weighed in on why Michael B. Jordan was cast as The Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four reboot movie, a decision that has recently been criticized by a number of people on the Internet. (Jordan is an black actor, while the original written character has blond hair and blue eyes.)

Lee took pains to ensure there was no uncertainty in regards to his stance on Jordan’s casting in the new movie, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It was more than okay, I thought it was a great idea.”

Watch the trailer for Fantastic Four below.

 

Stan Lee Talks Michael B. Jordan As The Human Torch was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Fantastic Four , Michael B. Jordan , stan lee

