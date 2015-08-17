Christian Taylor’s Funeral Draws Hundreds & More News You Need To Know

Hundreds Pay Their Respects To Christian Taylor

An Arlington, TX church was packed to capacity on Saturday afternoon to pay respects to 19-year-old Christian Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed on Aug. 7 by police who suspected him of burglary in a car dealership. However, locals remembered Taylor as a devout Christian and talented football star. Read more at USA Today.

Monique John Posted August 17, 2015

