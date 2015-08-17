CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Christian Taylor’s Funeral Draws Hundreds & More News You Need To Know

Also in today's round-up, Blacks are excluded from juries at alarming rates and Bernie Sanders denies apologizing to Black Lives Matter activists.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hundreds Pay Their Respects To Christian Taylor

An Arlington, TX church was packed to capacity on Saturday afternoon to pay respects to 19-year-old Christian Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed on Aug. 7 by police who suspected him of burglary in a car dealership. However, locals remembered Taylor as a devout Christian and talented football star. Read more at USA Today.

Up Next: Blacks Are Alienated From Juries For Bullsh*t Reasons

Christian Taylor’s Funeral Draws Hundreds & More News You Need To Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bernie Sanders , christian taylor , police brutality

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close