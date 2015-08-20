The Weeknd Announces ‘The Madness Fall Tour’

The Weeknd is on one right now. With his singles, “I Can’t Feel My Face,” and “The Hills,” booming on the charts, and his album just a week away, he decided to up the ante once again by announcing The Madness Fall Tour.
With his album Beauty Behind the Madness, slated to drop Aug. 28, fans will be delighted to know that tickets for The Madness Fall Tour will also be available that same day. The North American tour will span across 22 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and more. This tour serves as another notch on his belt, as he has proven to be a crooning beast on stage by slaying a bevy of festival appearances including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and HARD Summer. In addition, who can forget his monstrous tour The King of the Fall in 2014, which featured a robust line-up including Schoolboy Q and Jhene Aiko.
Check out the dates below for Abel’s tour.
THE WEEKND – THE MADNESS FALL TOUR
*All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.
Tue, Nov. 03, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Fri, Nov. 06, 2015 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat, Nov. 07, 2015 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Wed, Nov. 11, 2015 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Thu, Nov. 12, 2015 – Boston, MA – DCU Center
Sat, Nov. 14, 2015 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
Sun, Nov. 15, 2015 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Mon, Nov. 16, 2015 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed, Nov. 18, 2015 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue, Nov. 24, 2015 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri, Nov. 27, 2015 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
Sun, Nov. 29, 2015 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon, Nov. 30, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
Wed, Dec. 02, 2015 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat, Dec. 05, 2015 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Tue, Dec. 08, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Sun, Dec. 13, 2015 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue, Dec. 15, 2015 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Thu, Dec. 17, 2015 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat, Dec. 19, 2015 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
