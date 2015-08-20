The Weeknd Announces ‘The Madness Fall Tour’

The Weeknd is on one right now. With his singles, “I Can’t Feel My Face,” and “The Hills,” booming on the charts, and his album just a week away, he decided to up the ante once again by announcing The Madness Fall Tour.

With his album Beauty Behind the Madness, slated to drop Aug. 28, fans will be delighted to know that tickets for The Madness Fall Tour will also be available that same day. The North American tour will span across 22 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and more. This tour serves as another notch on his belt, as he has proven to be a crooning beast on stage by slaying a bevy of festival appearances including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and HARD Summer. In addition, who can forget his monstrous tour The King of the Fall in 2014, which featured a robust line-up including Schoolboy Q and Jhene Aiko.

Check out the dates below for Abel’s tour.

THE WEEKND – THE MADNESS FALL TOUR

*All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

Tue, Nov. 03, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Fri, Nov. 06, 2015 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat, Nov. 07, 2015 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Wed, Nov. 11, 2015 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu, Nov. 12, 2015 – Boston, MA – DCU Center

Sat, Nov. 14, 2015 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Sun, Nov. 15, 2015 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Mon, Nov. 16, 2015 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed, Nov. 18, 2015 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue, Nov. 24, 2015 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri, Nov. 27, 2015 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

Sun, Nov. 29, 2015 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon, Nov. 30, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

Wed, Dec. 02, 2015 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat, Dec. 05, 2015 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Tue, Dec. 08, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Sun, Dec. 13, 2015 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue, Dec. 15, 2015 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Thu, Dec. 17, 2015 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat, Dec. 19, 2015 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Carl Lamarre Posted August 20, 2015

