CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Tiara Thomas Discusses Label Issues, Breaking Girl Code, & Her Biggest “Ain’t Sh*t” Moment

0 reads
Leave a comment

Between her public miscommunication with Wale and her departure from Rico Love’s Division 1 label, Tiara Thomas has been through the ringer with labels over the past few years, but now she’s independent and back with a new EP.

The Indianapolis native stopped by GlobalGrind to discuss her issues with music labels, her new EP Up In Smoke, and her stint on MTV’s hit series Girl Code.

She also discussed girl code no-no’s and her biggest “ain’t sh*t” moment regarding relationships with men. Tiara’s Up In Smoke EP is now available for download. Check out our exclusive up top.

Wale "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

17 photos Launch gallery

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

Continue reading Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

Tiara Thomas Discusses Label Issues, Breaking Girl Code, & Her Biggest “Ain’t Sh*t” Moment was originally published on globalgrind.com

exclusive interview , rico love , Tiara Thomas , video , Wale

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close