Tiara Thomas Discusses Label Issues, Breaking Girl Code, & Her Biggest “Ain’t Sh*t” Moment

Between her public miscommunication with Wale and her departure from Rico Love’s Division 1 label, Tiara Thomas has been through the ringer with labels over the past few years, but now she’s independent and back with a new EP.
The Indianapolis native stopped by GlobalGrind to discuss her issues with music labels, her new EP Up In Smoke, and her stint on MTV’s hit series Girl Code.
She also discussed girl code no-no’s and her biggest “ain’t sh*t” moment regarding relationships with men. Tiara’s Up In Smoke EP is now available for download. Check out our exclusive up top.
