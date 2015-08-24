Wait…Is Rachel Dolezal Really Pregnant, Or “Rachel Dolezal” Pregnant?

Could Rachel Dolezal, the former president of the Spokane, Wash. NAACP chapter who was ousted for pretending to be a Black woman for years, actually be pregnant?

Dolezal, who just recently said she still identifies as Black, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers:

“One of my sons is a grown-man at 21, one thinks he’s grown at 13, and another one is still cooking,” Rachel Dolezal wrote.

But shortly after the discredited ex-leader (and former instructor of Africana studies) posted the status, she mysteriously erased it. Mistake, maybe?

Dolezal, who now works as a part-time hair dresser to make ends meet, has yet to confirmed or deny the post as of yet, but we do know she only has one biological child. Dolezal has also been vocal about her decision to adopt her brother as her own child.

Do you think Dolezal is pregnant, or was she just “Rachel Dolezal-ing?” Sound off in the comments below…

