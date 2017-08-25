Entertainment News
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the death of angelic songstress Aaliyah Haughton.

On this day in 2001, fans all over the world mourned the sudden loss of one of music’s rising stars. Aaliyah was living the good life at 22 years old; engaged to Dame Dash, finishing up her self titled third album, and making her mark on the film industry after starring in Romeo Must Die and Queen Of The Damned.

Almost 15 years after she got her wings, her legacy continues to live on. Everyone from Drake to Chris Brown has sampled an Aaliyah track and paid homage to her every chance they get.

In honor of Aaliyah’s life taken too soon, we put together a gallery of facts that you probably didn’t know about the fallen star. Check it out below.

Rest in peace, Baby Girl.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

