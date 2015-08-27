What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Miley Cyrus Hits “Jimmy Kimmel” With Her “Tits Out,” Amy Schumer Teams Up With Jennifer Lawrence, & More

This year’s MTV VMA host Miley Cyrus hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her “tits out” and talked all about feeling better when she’s not wearing a lot of clothes.

A flustered Jimmy interviewed the pop sensation about her revealing outfits and more, even going so far as to ask what her famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, thinks about her constant nudity.

“He’d rather me have my tits out and be a good person…than have my shirt on and be a bitch,” she said.

Watch the interview, and a segment of Miley talking to strangers, just above.

Amy Schumer has decided to start a new project with Jennifer Lawrence. The two amazing ladies will join forces to co-write a screenplay, in which they will star as sisters.

Gossip Cop writes via The New York Times:

Lawrence told the newspaper, “We’re almost done writing. It just flowed out of us. We’ve got about 100 pages right now.” The Oscar winner didn’t provide any plot details aside from revealing they will play siblings. Lawrence and Schumer became fast friends earlier this year, and were seen vacationing together earlier this month. “I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,’” recalls Lawrence. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.” And the texting turned into a summer trip, where they “really hit it off, to say the least” (see photo above). As for working together, Lawrence shares, “Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life. We start the day off on the phone, laughing. And then we send each other pages. And we crack up.” “I’m flying out tomorrow to see her in Chicago,” continues the actress. “We’ll write a little bit with her sister, Kim, who worked with Amy when she was writing Trainwreck.” Lawrence actually broke the news of their movie to the Times without first telling Schumer she was “spilling the beans.”

Would you tune in to their visual masterpiece?

Following the Virginia murder of WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, USA Network has postponed the finale of Mr. Robot, Us Weekly confirms.

The finale included scenes that the network feels are insensitive to the victims of the tragedy. USA said in a statement:

“The previously filmed season finale of Mr. Robot contains a graphic scene similar in nature to today’s tragic events in Virginia,” the network said in a press release. “Out of respect to the victims, their families and colleagues, and our viewers, we are postponing tonight’s episode. Our thoughts go out to all those affected during this difficult time.”

Good call.

Love & Hip-Hop: ATL‘s Karlie Redd plans to get completely naked for Playboy Plus, according to TMZ.

News of her agreement with Playboy’s “sister site” comes after porn giant Vivid Entertainment offered the reality TV star $25,000 for a sex tape.

Karlie thinks the Playboy route is classier than the Vivid route … the company offered her $25k for a sex tape, which she seriously considered but ultimately rejected. Playboy Plus says they’ll shoot Karlie next month and the pics will go public this fall. They plan on putting Karlie in the celebrity section where she’ll be right at home with Kim Kardashian and Madonna.

Karlie’s issue will certainly be a page-turner.

Madame Tussauds is blessing social media sensation Grumpy Cat with her very own wax figurine, marking the first time the wax museum will honor a feline with one of their artistic figures.

Complex dishes:

Grumpy Cat’s wax statue will actually be an animatronic figure that is able to perform five different movements. The real-life cat will be present at the statue’s unveiling later this year in San Francisco. After showing at the museum’s San Francisco location, the animatronic figure will tour the other five Madame Tussauds location across the U.S. This is truly an honor,” Grumpy Cat “said” via a press release. “I hate it.” You can add this to the growing list of Grumpy Cat’s accomplishment. She has inspired countless memes, starred in a movie, and has reportedly made her owner filthy rich.

Not just anybody gets a wax statue from Madame Tussauds, so congrats to Grumpy Cat!

