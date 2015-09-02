Get Your First Look At The Second Coming Of “Black Jesus” On Adult Swim

Prepare for the second coming of Black Christ.

Black Jesus, the half-hour live-action scripted comedy series from The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder and Mike Clattenburg returns to Adult Swim for Season 2 this September.

Last season, Black Jesus consistently won in its time slot with viewers. But this adult comedy is now funnier than ever. If you’re new to Black Jesus, you should know that the series finds Jesus living in present day Compton, CA with his small but loyal group of downtrodden followers.

The second season picks up with Jesus back on the streets after a brief incarceration, only to find his band of disciples has fallen on hard times. Jesus wants the gang to go straight – earn legit money and spread the word of God to the masses. Easier said than done, and it isn’t long before the Most High and his apostles are back to their old ways.

As you can see, we got our hands on an exclusive photo of the cast.

The series stars Gerald “Slink” Johnson as “Jesus” Charlie Murphy, Corey Holcomb, John Witherspoon, Kali Hawk, Andra Fuller, Antwon Tanner, Andrew Bachelor, Angela Gibbs, and Valenzia Algarin.

You can catch Black Jesus on Adult Swim, September 18th at 11pm Eastern and Pacific.

