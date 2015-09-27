CLOSE
Drake Gives Concert-Goers Update On Meek Mill’s Health: “Don’t Worry, He’s Dead…”

It’s safe to say that Drake has taken the art of hip-hop beef to another level.

The Toronto rapper reminded the world that his issues with Meek Mill are nowhere close to being over. During last night’s Landmark Festival in D.C., Drizzy let the crowd know who’s running things.

The audience began chanting “Fuck Meek Mill” and of course, Drake did not ignore them. The “Hotline Bling” rapper fired quick shots towards his old friend:

Don’t worry, he’s dead already

That’s got to sting. Meek also got dissed in Sign Language:

Drake recently mentioned his disappointment in Meek’s lack of response. Will Meek make another attempt at coming for the “6 God”? Stay tuned…

SOURCE: Hip Hop N More | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

diss , Drake , Landmark Festival 2015 , Meek Mill , Washington DC

