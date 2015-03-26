CLOSE
Jess Glynne Plays “Would You Rather,” Talks PDA, & Kanye West’s Brit Awards Performance

The UK invasion is real.

Singer/songwriter Jess Glynne became a household name in the States when she assisted British band Clean Bandit on their single “Rather Be” in early 2014. Just a few months later, “Rather Be” became an international smash hit, peaking on Billboard’s top 10 chart.

We caught up with the “Right Here” singer backstage at the Neiman Marcus SXSW showcase down in Austin, Texas. During our time together, Jess discussed becoming an international star, her forthcoming new single, and her thoughts on Kanye’s “All Day” performance at the 2015 Brit Awards.

Since her Clean Bandit collaboration was one of the most popular songs of this past year, we also decided to play a quick game of “Would You Rather.”

Watch our exclusive interview with Jess Glynne up top.

Jess Glynne Plays “Would You Rather,” Talks PDA, & Kanye West’s Brit Awards Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com

