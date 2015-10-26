CLOSE
Omeeka Mansion? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reportedly Buying A House Together

Sources say they've bid on a 9-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been together almost every day this summer while on The Pinkprint Tour, and now they’re making their relationship even more permanent.

According to reports, the rap superstars are looking for a house together in California. Sources say they’ve bid on a 9-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills. Philly boy Meek wants to head West to stay out of trouble, and Nicki’s lease is up on the old pad that she shared with ex Safaree, so what better choice than to move in together?

No word on whether or not the pair will get the 9-bedroom manse yet, but if they do, we’re sure Meek Mill will let us know via Instagram.

SOURCE: TMZ 

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Omeeka Mansion? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reportedly Buying A House Together was originally published on globalgrind.com

