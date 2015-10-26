Omeeka Mansion? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reportedly Buying A House Together

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been together almost every day this summer while on The Pinkprint Tour, and now they’re making their relationship even more permanent.

According to reports, the rap superstars are looking for a house together in California. Sources say they’ve bid on a 9-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills. Philly boy Meek wants to head West to stay out of trouble, and Nicki’s lease is up on the old pad that she shared with ex Safaree, so what better choice than to move in together?

No word on whether or not the pair will get the 9-bedroom manse yet, but if they do, we’re sure Meek Mill will let us know via Instagram.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

12 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116490”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116490″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116490″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116490” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments Source:Instagram 1 of 12 1. God ble$$ing all the trap niggas!!!! 😉 Meek is way up. He feels blessed. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 2. When u & bae rent out the entire theatre to watch #StraightOutttaCompton with the team 😁😁😁. so proud of Ice Cube. Can't wait to reveal our lil secret. 😊😊😊 The movie date. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 3. Gimme $20! Here's another shot of Meek wifing Nicki in a club. Source:Instagram 4 of 12 4. Ride or Die. Source:Instagram 5 of 12 5. Meek touches Nicki with a warm embrace as he gazes into the camera while holding the love of his life. Source:Instagram 6 of 12 6. #Pittsburgh 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Meek seems so starstruck his girlfriend is touching him in Pittsburgh. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 7. Used to call me Hillary cuz I RIDE'M 😇 #BackTogetherOniTunes #Rodham @robinthicke Meek has his fingers all over his bae's booty like he's typing a tweet. #Giggety. Source:Instagram 8 of 12 8. 💘 Meek's ice grill into the camera screams, "I love Nicki." Source:Instagram 9 of 12 9. The final count was 19,150 people!!!!!! No. Dallas runs the world. I'm serious. Best night ever. Wow. #ThePinkprintTOUR Meek's mind is not on the number of people in there. #RiskItAll Source:Instagram 10 of 12 10. Vroom! Vroom! To The Love Room. Source:Instagram 11 of 12 11. "All I need is a partner to play spades with the cards up." — Aw, Shucks. Source:Instagram 12 of 12 12. Meek thinks Nicki's touch is like a nice dream. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116490”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116490″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116490″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116490” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Omeeka Mansion? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reportedly Buying A House Together Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116490”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116490″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116490″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116490” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Omeeka Mansion? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reportedly Buying A House Together was originally published on globalgrind.com