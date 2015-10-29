Follow @ACThePlugFollow @1059Kiss

Chicken and Cheese Egg Roll Ingredients

1/2 pound chicken, cooked and shredded or minced (chopped up)

1/2 onion, chopped fine

1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped fine (I used a mixture of red, green and orange)

1/2 cup shredded cheese (I used cheddar)

2 garlic cloves minced

6 egg roll wraps

1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)

oil, for deep frying

Click here for instructions.

Also, feel free to replace chicken or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!

How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE]

Pizza Egg Rolls Recipe

LIKE ACThePlug On Facebook For More Recipe Videos!

Chicken Egg Roll Recipe [VIDEO] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

@ACThePlug Posted October 29, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: