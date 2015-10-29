CLOSE
Chicken Egg Roll Recipe [VIDEO]

Chicken and Cheese Egg Roll Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound chicken, cooked and shredded or minced (chopped up)
  • 1/2 onion, chopped fine
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped fine (I used a mixture of red, green and orange)
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese (I used cheddar)
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 6 egg roll wraps
  • 1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)
  • oil, for deep frying

Also, feel free to replace chicken or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!

