Filipino Priest Suspended From From Parish After Using Hoverboard During Mass

A priest from the Philippines has been suspended temporarily from his parish after he was seen riding a hoverboard during a mass.

The video went viral on the Internet this past week, showing the priest moving down the aisle while on the hoverboard, singing a song to the congregation.

After the video was spread like wildfire, the Diocese of San Pablo condemned his behavior, calling it “wrong.”

He issued a statement, writing, “That was wrong. The Eucharist demands utmost respect and reverence. It is the Memorial of the Lord’s Sacrifice. It is the source and summit of Christian life. It is the Church’s highest form of worship. Consequently, it is not a personal celebration where one can capriciously introduce something to get the attention of the people.”

Following his temporary removal from the parish, the priest is being asked to “reflect on this past event,” which they described as “going around the nave standing on a hoverboard.”

Lindsey Paul Posted December 29, 2015

