Ride Along 2: Meet Ice Cube’s New Partner Tyrese

Ride Along 2 opens in theaters this Friday to kick off Martin Luther King Weekend. This time around, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart have a new member on their team.
There are a lot of muscle cars and things get turned up fast when you see Tyrese as Mayfield playing James’ (Ice Cure) partner.
“In the first [Ride Along] you’ve never seen Cube’s actual partner, so for me to get this call that Cube’s partner is going to be revealed and it’s me. That’s a big deal,” Tyrese explains in this new exclusive featurette.
Ride Along 2 looks to pick up where the first one left off, with more laughs, more hijinks, and a lot more action. Find out even more from Tyrese in the video above.
