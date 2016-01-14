Ride Along 2 opens in theaters this Friday to kick off Martin Luther King Weekend. This time around, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart have a new member on their team.

There are a lot of muscle cars and things get turned up fast when you see Tyrese as Mayfield playing James’ (Ice Cure) partner.

“In the first [Ride Along] you’ve never seen Cube’s actual partner, so for me to get this call that Cube’s partner is going to be revealed and it’s me. That’s a big deal,” Tyrese explains in this new exclusive featurette.

Ride Along 2 looks to pick up where the first one left off, with more laughs, more hijinks, and a lot more action. Find out even more from Tyrese in the video above.

"Ride Along" NYC Movie Screening (PHOTOS) 22 photos Launch gallery "Ride Along" NYC Movie Screening (PHOTOS) 1. Tika Sumpter 1 of 22 2. Ice Cube, Tika Sumpter, Kevin Hart 2 of 22 3. Chef Roble 3 of 22 4. Bow Wow 4 of 22 5. Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri Reunite 5 of 22 6. Sevyn Streeter 6 of 22 7. The host of the night, BlogXilla 7 of 22 8. Jessenia Vice 8 of 22 9. AJ Calloway 9 of 22 10. Elle Varner disguised as Rita Ora 10 of 22 11. Styles P, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch 11 of 22 12. Dascha Polanco 12 of 22 13. Mica Hughes, Melyssa Ford 13 of 22 14. Chef Roble 14 of 22 15. June Ambrose 15 of 22 16. Melyssa Ford 16 of 22 17. Jermaine Dupri 17 of 22 18. Mack Wilds 18 of 22 19. Tahiry 19 of 22 20. Elle Varner 20 of 22 21. BlogXilla 21 of 22 22. Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, Tika Sumpter, Will Packer 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading “Ride Along” NYC Movie Screening (PHOTOS) "Ride Along" NYC Movie Screening (PHOTOS)

Ride Along 2: Meet Ice Cube’s New Partner Tyrese was originally published on globalgrind.com