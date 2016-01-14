Khloe Kardashian Was Tired Of Caitlyn Jenner’s “Lies”

Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Howard Stern Show yesterday morning and dropped a bombshell: Caitlyn Jenner apparently lied to them about her transition so much, the family felt betrayed.

“People would think that we were lying … But no, we believed him,” Kardashian explained of the stepparent formerly known as Bruce Jenner, adding that she first found out about Jenner’s plans to transition during an E! meeting. “They mentioned Bruce had a television show about transitioning, and that’s the first we heard of it … We felt betrayed because more business people [knew].”

“We felt so, like, what the f–k! We’ve been asking you, and why do [business ] people know? I never want someone to feel like they have a one-up on our family,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star continued. “We’ve never turned our backs on each, with all the cluster f–ks of s—t in our lives, so why would we now?”

Khloe didn’t stop there, saying Bruce would only talk to them on camera, “I think for security he felt we couldn’t get upset [on-camera] or whatever.” She continued explaining the reason she took his transition so hard is because of the lies.

“It’s not that easy. But it’s also [like] I don’t give a f–k what you want to do. I just [wanted him to] stop lying to us about things!” she explained. “Each sister had a different story because he couldn’t keep up with things.”

Khloe also dished on Lamar Odom and James Harden during her Howard Stern interview. It got real; listen below.

Koko, who’s on a promo tour for her new show Kocktails with Khloe, also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her sexy new figure and played a game of charades with Danny DeVito.

