Helping to Keep The Homeless of Metro Atlanta Warm! Hosted By Reec

The Reasonable Answer, Synergy Communications, and Positive American Youth Present THE WARMEST WINTER EVER – blanket, Coat, socks, gloves and hat drive for the homeless. This charity event raise thousands of items for the homeless of metro Atlanta. It happened at 444 Highland theater. The event was hosted by Hot 107.9’s Reec and had special guests including event Cordinator and New York Times best-selling author Zane, co-host of Steve Harvey morning show Shirley Strawberry, radio / tv personality Judy J Nash & Sharon Page.

