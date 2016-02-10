CLOSE
Kanye West Brings The Family All Over New York City Before His Yeezy Season 3 Launch

Yeezus was in a weird mood last night.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian painted the town red last night as they hit up numerous spots in New York City. ‘Ye is hard at work gearing up for the release of his album T.L.O.P. on Friday (which we still don’t know the meaning of yet) as well as the unveiling of Season 3 of his clothing line with adidas.

Yeezy and Kim were spotted leaving a clothing studio in Soho with their daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

Nori rocked her Vans and an all black outfit. Kim eventually dropped Kanye off at the studio and we think they might have done some canoodling in the car, judging by the giant Cheshire cat grin on Yeezus’ face.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

He must have been in some weird mood last night, because not only did Kanye tweet that Bill Cosby was innocent, but he revealed text messages that show he wanted to invite Ric Flair to his Madison Square Garden Yeezy show, and that Michael Jordan declined the offer.

Awkward.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

