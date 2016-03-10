“Lah-bronn Jaaames.”
Deemed the “LeBron James kid” on the internet, 8-year-old Terrance Jackson rose to internet stardom back in 2014 when his older brother Darius posted a clip to Vine of him saying James’ name with a certain drawl that made the clip hilariously addicting. The Vine has now been viewed more than 50 million times.
LeBron James played his last game at the Sacramento Kings’ Sleep Train Arena before the franchise moves to the brand new Golden 1 Center in the fall, and Jackson got the chance to announce both teams’ rosters during the player introductions Wednesday night.
The game was also special for James because it was in the arena in which he played his first-ever NBA game. But this time around, the Cavs won.
Watch the cute player introductions above.
SOURCE: SB Nation | VIDEO SOURCE: ESPN
Vine’s “LeBron James Kid” Hilariously Introduces LeBron Before Kings/Cavs Game was originally published on globalgrind.com