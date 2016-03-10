CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Vine’s “LeBron James Kid” Hilariously Introduces LeBron Before Kings/Cavs Game

Watch the cute player introductions below.

0 reads
Leave a comment

“Lah-bronn Jaaames.”

Deemed the “LeBron James kid” on the internet, 8-year-old Terrance Jackson rose to internet stardom back in 2014 when his older brother Darius posted a clip to Vine of him saying James’ name with a certain drawl that made the clip hilariously addicting. The Vine has now been viewed more than 50 million times.

LeBron James played his last game at the Sacramento Kings’ Sleep Train Arena before the franchise moves to the brand new Golden 1 Center in the fall, and Jackson got the chance to announce both teams’ rosters during the player introductions Wednesday night.

The game was also special for James because it was in the arena in which he played his first-ever NBA game. But this time around, the Cavs won.

Watch the cute player introductions above.

SOURCE: SB Nation | VIDEO SOURCE: ESPN

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

20 photos Launch gallery

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Vine’s “LeBron James Kid” Hilariously Introduces LeBron Before Kings/Cavs Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cleveland Cavaliers , lebron james , Sacramento Kings , Vine

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close