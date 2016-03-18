Late Night Roundup: Katt Williams Sued By Woman For Sorcery & More

Another day, another bizarre Katt Williams story…perhaps a bit more bizarre than ever? The comedian is being sued by a woman named Jamila Majesty. She claims Williams invited her to his home, refused to let her use the bathroom, and proceed to let a group of unknown women he had staying with him beat her up and perform Wiccan sorcery on her. Majesty is suing for assault and battery, false imprisonment and emotional distress. [TMZ]

A&E has greenlit a variety show starring non other than 50 Cent. The Effen Vodka head honcho will host and produce the show, tentatively titled 50 Cent Presents, and will curate a roster of comedians, musicians, and artists for sketch comedy acts, performances, reality experiments, dance numbers, and more. [Entertainment Weekly]

Universal Studios Executive Vice President Doug Neil admitted during a SXSW panel that trailers for the movie Straight Outta Compton were whitewashed to appeal to a wider audience on Facebook. Neil explained that different trailers for the film were tailored to Facebook users of different races. Apparently, whites didn’t see any mention of N.W.A appear in the trailer, while Black and Latinos got the full experience. [Variety]

THEY issued a fake press release. THEY have good info tho: Again IS jammin/LIAR IS the album but it's just not ready. Soon! #nevertrustTHEY — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 17, 2016

A little bird prematurely leaked some information about Keri Hilson‘s comeback including an upcoming single titled “Again” and an album titled L.I.A.R. Though the information isn’t exactly false, Hilson reports that her camp did not officially release the information. However, a source from Timbaland’s Mosley Music Group, where Hilson is signed, confirmed the news to Billboard. [Billboard]

