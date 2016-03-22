‘LHHNYS6’ Reunion Recap: Amina Really Is Pregnant Again By Peter ‘Vasectomy Fail’ Gunz

Part one of the Love and Hip-Hop New York season 6 reunion was drama as usual. The most drama-free moment occurred during the show’s opener, and that was when the host, Nina Parker, addressed Remy and Papoose, but we’ll get there eventually. Let’s run down the most standout moments:

#BlackLove

Last season ended with Remy and Papoose’s beautiful Winter Wonderland wedding, and Remy seemingly making a deal with Papoose to give him some babies. There are no babies just yet. Pap is still ready and willing for daddy duty as soon as possible, but Remy says she still wants more time to be home and get readjusted to civilian life and being with her family again before having to take care of a baby.

The Big Fight

A love and hip-hop reunion ain’t a reunion without at least two parties involved throwing hands. Surprisingly, Lexxy and Cardi B almost got into it. It started as MariahLynn barking at Moe about their beef on the show, but then Lexxy jumped in, and then Cardi B jumped in, and a big blow up ensued. Security broke it up before things got too crazy, and Moe and Lexxy removed themselves from the situation.

However, Lexxy had an interesting theory about why MariahLynn was so mad. And I quote, “She so salty she’s gonna get diabetes!”

Mmkay.

The Peter, Tara and Amina Saga

The biggest drama of the night involved the epic (and/or sad) love triangle between Peter, Amina and Tara. We didn’t really get anywhere with this situation other than rehashing the stupidity we’ve been hearing from these 30-plus and 40-plus-year-old adults. Nina Parker asked the questions we’ve been asking like…why, and all Amina and Tara did was argue about who was the real side chick. Tara dropped this gem, “I could never be a side chick in a relationship I spent 14 common law years with this man,” and I could swear I heard lowered expectations playing in the background.

Even Peter’s 20-something daughter, Whitney, came and confirmed how ridiculous this situation is, but we’ve long established that she’s the most logical person in this situation.

Nina then tried to get down to the bottom of why Peter married Amina and not Tara, primarily because Tara once tried to insinuate that Peter married Amina for citizenship (which Amina denies). Peter said he wouldn’t have married Amina if he didn’t love her, but when the question came to why he didn’t marry Tara he said he’s not the marrying type. Yes, this grown man who was sitting next to his wife had the nerve to say he wasn’t the marrying type.

They then addressed Tara’s pregnancy. Nina asked Tara how she could let 18 weeks pass and not know that she was pregnant, especially since she has been pregnant twice before. She gave another okie doke answer, claiming that she took a plan b and forgot about it, like we’re supposed to believe that.

Nina then asked Amina how it feels that Tara is the last person who will ever have another child by Peter. That was when Amina revealed what the rumors have been saying, she’s pregnant again, and she even showed the bump. Laaawd, paging Iyanla Vanzant! Anyway, obviously they got it in before Peter’s vasectomy, or maybe he had a change of heart. And now, here’s a message from Amina:

Jokes aside, it’s sad that children are being brought into this mess, especially when the look on Tara’s face seemed to be that of defeat because, you know, they are competing to see who can one up the other one over Peter but won’t admit it.

Smh.

This is what Twitter had to say:

Wait. No, wait. Waaaait. How did a married man say with a straight face, “I’m just not the marrying type” with his WIFE next to him? #LHHNY — Shamontiel (@Maroonsista) March 22, 2016

How do you get an abortion and get pregnant again by the same man that you didn’t want to be with anymore? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/63VkGPSHEu — Danielle (@_sdm24) March 22, 2016

#clapback on fleek!! “@Cocoluvsball: Did you see Tara’s face?? That’s how you know she did that to be petty and its backfired #LHHNY” — Amanda HerBANDez (@Hush_imTalKing) March 22, 2016

If Tara was smart, she’d take this mess and her good Kings English over to OWN Network and let Iyanla and Mama Oprah fix her life #lhhny — AmeriKraut (@AmeriKraut) March 22, 2016

And next week, we’ll do it again for part two.

