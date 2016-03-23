L.A. Reid On Witnessing Michael Jackson’s Rivalry With Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 03.23.16
L.A. Reid chats with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in-studio. He talks about his skill of being able to tell when an artist is a superstar, how he signed Lady Gaga, why he passed up on her later in her career, and why he regrets it now. He also discusses his friendship with Michael Jackson, and witnessing his “strange sense of competition” with Prince.

He also talks about the mindset he had to make his dream happen, and what he says is the true point of his book “Sing To Me.” Watch the video above to hear more on that in this exclusive interview!

Check out more cool conversations  on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

L.A. Reid On Witnessing Michael Jackson’s Rivalry With Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

