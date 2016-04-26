CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash

We love this little family.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, aka The Bash, all posed for a dope photo together while at a birthday party for a friend’s son.

The Bash and his friend Heeman appeared to have a great time, entertaining themselves with balloon animals, candy, and cake.

Amber captioned her family portrait, saying:

“Family day with Pumpkin! Happy Birthday @babyheeman thx for having us @huzizle_1! Sebastian’s facial expression is so funny 😂 We all weren’t prepared for this picture Lol #CoParenting #DoitforYourBaby #SebastianTaylorThomaz”

The Bash had more fun with his dad pretending to be a ghost.

View this post on Instagram

It's a ghost.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Nothing like a little quality family time. Is it just us, or do these photos make you wish Amber and Wiz could work things out and get back together?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)

38 photos Launch gallery

Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Precious! Wiz & Amber’s Son The Bash’s Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)

Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , celeb kids , Sebastian Taylor Thomaz , The Bash , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close